McMaster quickly vetoes gas-tax hike, but Legislature is poised to override
Making good on his promise, Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed a proposal Tuesday to raise taxes and fees to pay to repair South Carolina's crumbling roads. However, both the S.C. House and Senate passed the plan by super-majorities, meaning they easily should override the Republican governor's veto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Darlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|madashell
|4
|Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12)
|Apr 21
|dottisue43
|2
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Darlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC