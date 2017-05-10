Lawmakers tasked with curbing growing drug epidemic
House members on the Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee were selected by Speaker Jay Lucas . Rep. Lucas charged them with their responsibilities at their first meeting on Tuesday morning.
