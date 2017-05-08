Federal indictments handed down for Pee Dee men on drug, weapons charges
DARLINGTON, SC Federal indictments have been handed down against seven Pee Dee men following their arrests by a task force over the last month on drug and weapons charges. According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, DCSO deputies, along with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Florence County Sheriff's Office; the Hartsville Police Department; and the Darlington Police Department, made the arrests.
