Darlington man arrested on burglary, larceny charges following search
The Darlington County Sheriff's Office arrested following the burglary of a house and a search spanning at least two counties. DARLINGTON, SC The Darlington County Sheriff's Office arrested following the burglary of a house and a search spanning at least two counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Darlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School Calendar
|May 28
|The Raven
|1
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|May 28
|Rex Todd
|5
|Early 90s Toy Store
|May 26
|NostalgicB88
|1
|Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12)
|Apr '17
|dottisue43
|2
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
Find what you want!
Search Darlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC