Crews respond to reports of possible tornado damage in Darlington County community
DARLINGTON, SC First responders in Darlington County were dispatched to several locations in the Oates community for reports of tornado damage. According to a press release from Darlington County Emergency Management, a strong storm moved through the area around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
