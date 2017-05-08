Crews respond to reports of possible ...

Crews respond to reports of possible tornado damage in Darlington County community

Thursday May 4 Read more: WMBF

DARLINGTON, SC First responders in Darlington County were dispatched to several locations in the Oates community for reports of tornado damage. According to a press release from Darlington County Emergency Management, a strong storm moved through the area around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Darlington, SC

