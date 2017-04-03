Gov. McMaster urges lawmakers to borrow up to $1 billion for road repairs
Promising to veto an increase to the state's gas tax to repair the state's roads, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster wants lawmakers instead to borrow up to $1 billion to fix South Carolina's crumbling roads. McMaster, governor since January, urged lawmakers to change a proposed $500 million borrowing plan, proposed by the House, to instead spend that money - and more - on roads.
