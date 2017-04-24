Deputies: Suspect in custody after large scene at Greenville Co. apartments
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after an incident at Halcyon Apartments on Wednesday. Dispatchers said they received reports of a man with a knife threatening self-harm at the complex on Halcyon Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Darlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|madashell
|4
|Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12)
|Apr 21
|dottisue43
|2
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar 30
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Darlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC