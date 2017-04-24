Deputies: Suspect in custody after la...

Deputies: Suspect in custody after large scene at Greenville Co. apartments

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: WMBF

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after an incident at Halcyon Apartments on Wednesday. Dispatchers said they received reports of a man with a knife threatening self-harm at the complex on Halcyon Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Darlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) Apr 22 madashell 4
Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12) Apr 21 dottisue43 2
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar 30 Wisley Dixon 40
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
See all Darlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Darlington Forum Now

Darlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Darlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Darlington, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,562,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC