Darlington man wanted for deadly shooting arrested, charged with murder Monday

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC A man wanted for the shooting death of another man in Florence County earlier this month was taken into custody and charged with murder on Monday, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Merrick Jason Matthews, 38, from Darlington, was arrested by the FCSO and charged for the murder of 31-year-old Michael Harvey Cox.

