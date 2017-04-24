Darlington man wanted for deadly shooting arrested, charged with murder Monday
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC A man wanted for the shooting death of another man in Florence County earlier this month was taken into custody and charged with murder on Monday, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Merrick Jason Matthews, 38, from Darlington, was arrested by the FCSO and charged for the murder of 31-year-old Michael Harvey Cox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Darlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|madashell
|4
|Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12)
|Apr 21
|dottisue43
|2
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Darlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC