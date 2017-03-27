Wanted suspect held gun, demanded wal...

Wanted suspect held gun, demanded wallet from man at Darlington Circle K

DARLINGTON, SC Police are investigating an armed robbery after a victim said that two men approached him as he walking to his vehicle at the Circle K, located at 1001 South Governor Williams Highway, on Monday, according to a press release from the Darlington Police Department. One of the suspects was holding a gun and demanded the victim to hand over his wallet, the victim said.

Darlington, SC

