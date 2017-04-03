Two Darlington suspects charged in Feb. 3 robbery, assault
DARLINGTON, SC Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the Feb. 3 robbery and assault of a person in Darlington. According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, Kimberly Nesbitt Britt, 45, and John Austin Simmons, 26, both of Darlington, were each charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and armed robbery.
