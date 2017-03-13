Three arrested in connection with Mullins house burglaries
MULLINS, SC The Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Mullins Police Department arrested three people after deputies responded to several house burglaries Tuesday in Mullins. According to an MCSO news release, the burglaries took place on Bluff Road.
