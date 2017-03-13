One person killed in fire overnight
Crews with the Darlington County Fire District responded to a fire on Cashua Ferry Road in Darlington around 9:45 Thursday night, according to a press release. When units arrived at the scene, the double wide mobile home was fully involved and crews were told someone was inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Darlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb 26
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
Find what you want!
Search Darlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC