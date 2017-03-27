Man charged after dog bites Darlingto...

Man charged after dog bites Darlington County deputy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: WMBF

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC A Darlington Sheriff's deputy was attacked and bitten by a dog after he responded to Welling Farm Road in the Darlington area March 19 at around 9:00 p.m., according to a press release. The deputy discharged his weapon in the direction of the dog, the release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Darlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar 30 Wisley Dixon 40
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Sorry 20
Dexter Lindsey Needs Help Nov '16 Your Brother Chris 1
See all Darlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Darlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Darlington County was issued at April 03 at 4:35PM EDT

Darlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Darlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Darlington, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,829 • Total comments across all topics: 280,027,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC