Man charged after dog bites Darlington County deputy
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC A Darlington Sheriff's deputy was attacked and bitten by a dog after he responded to Welling Farm Road in the Darlington area March 19 at around 9:00 p.m., according to a press release. The deputy discharged his weapon in the direction of the dog, the release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Darlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar 30
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Darlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC