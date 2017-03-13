Darlington County law enforcement cra...

Darlington County law enforcement cracking down on criminal elements

Tuesday Read more: WMBF

In an effort to help get guns and drugs off the streets, investigators are cracking down on criminal elements in the Hartsville and Darlington areas. The Darlington County Sheriff''s Office, along with Hartsville police, Chesterfield County law enforcement and agents with the State Law Enforcement Division, worked together to link two drive-by house shootings.

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Darlington County was issued at March 16 at 9:46PM EDT

