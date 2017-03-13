Before gas tax, ax highway commission...

Before gas tax, ax highway commission, infrastructure bank

Another year, another push by politicians in Columbia for higher taxes to "fix our roads." This time it's a 75 percent gas-tax hike and a host of other new fees, e.g., higher registration fees, a new infrastructure-maintenance fee, a new user fee on hybrid vehicles, etc.

