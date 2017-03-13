Before gas tax, ax highway commission, infrastructure bank
Another year, another push by politicians in Columbia for higher taxes to "fix our roads." This time it's a 75 percent gas-tax hike and a host of other new fees, e.g., higher registration fees, a new infrastructure-maintenance fee, a new user fee on hybrid vehicles, etc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Darlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb 26
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
Find what you want!
Search Darlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC