Nine dogs neglected, Darlington woman arrested
A Darlington woman was arrested Tuesday after police responded to an animal neglect call and allegedly found five bone-thinned dogs tied up outside the home. According to officials with the Darlington Police Department, the Pinehaven Avenue homeowner was not there when law enforcement arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Darlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'...
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
|Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|sicklecell supporter
|6
Find what you want!
Search Darlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC