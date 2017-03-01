Investigators may have to rely on DNA...

Investigators may have to rely on DNA to identify badly burned body

An autopsy on the body found burned in a barrel in Goose Creek is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. Police responded to a home on Madeline Drive Monday at approximately 7:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of a resident after his daughter told police she had not heard from him since Saturday and had been unable to reach him by phone, Goose Creek Assistant Police Chief John Grainger said.

