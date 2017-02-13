Highway Patrol reports fatal crash in...

Highway Patrol reports fatal crash in Darlington

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: WMBF

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash that took place in Darlington on New Hopewell Road and Melody Lane. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, according to the SCHP webpage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Darlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... Nov '16 Sorry 20
Dexter Lindsey Needs Help Nov '16 Your Brother Chris 1
Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14) Nov '16 Joe Simmons 7
Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13) Oct '16 sicklecell supporter 6
See all Darlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Darlington Forum Now

Darlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Darlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Darlington, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,304 • Total comments across all topics: 278,830,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC