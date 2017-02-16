Darlington woman pleads guilty, sentenced to three years for food stamp fraud

According to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney' General's office, Lakeisha Kendrica McDonald pleaded guilty to the charge of fraudulent acquisition or use of food stamps in an amount greater than $2,000 but less than $10,000. The charge stems from McDonald exchanging approximately $5,229.88 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for cash, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.