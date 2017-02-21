Darlington man hits jackpot twice after purchasing lottery tickets
DARLINGTON, SC A man won big with his Palmetto Cash 5 lottery tickets after he purchased them from EZ Shop and Situ LLC in Darlington, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. He went to the stores in Darlington after he heard there were two stores that sold winning lottery tickets.
