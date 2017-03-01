Darlington law enforcement look for m...

Darlington law enforcement look for man who pulled gun, fled during traffic stop

Thursday Feb 23

SOCIETY HILL, SC Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are searching for the man who pulled a gun on a patrol deputy during a traffic stop and ran away. According to a DCSO press release, the patrol deputy saw the driver of a vehicle commit a number of traffic violations while on U.S. 52 in the Society Hill area.

