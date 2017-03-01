Darlington law enforcement look for man who pulled gun, fled during traffic stop
SOCIETY HILL, SC Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are searching for the man who pulled a gun on a patrol deputy during a traffic stop and ran away. According to a DCSO press release, the patrol deputy saw the driver of a vehicle commit a number of traffic violations while on U.S. 52 in the Society Hill area.
