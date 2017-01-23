Wesley Snipes visits Darlington Middle School science class
DARLINGTON, SC A Darlington Middle School had quite the guest speaker visit one of its science classes Tuesday: Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes. Snipes stopped into Jason Bracey's class in the morning to speak with the students about acting, producing movies, and staying focused to achieve professional goals, states a news release from the district.
