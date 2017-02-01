Three arrested following mob attack in Darlington County
DARLINGTON, SC Darlington County law enforcement arrested three people who allegedly beat a man who was the ex-boyfriend of one of the suspects. According to information from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, Stanley Cornelius El Amin Jr., of Florence; Shanea Shaurice Bell, of Florence; and Shaunese Bell, of Lamar, were each arrested and charged Tuesday with second-degree assault and battery by a mob.
