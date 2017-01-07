SC Government Schools Sitting On $1 Billion

South Carolina's " underfunded " government-run schools are sitting on a $1 billion pile of cash - a mountain of money that they would prefer you didn't know about. Government-run school districts in the Palmetto State have more than $1 billion in cash sitting in their reserve accounts - including $944.2 million that's "available for district use without any restrictions," according to the S.C. Department of Education .

