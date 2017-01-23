Grand Strand, Pee Dee remember life, ...

Grand Strand, Pee Dee remember life, legacy of Martin Luther King

Hundreds gathered at the First Baptist Church in Darlington on Monday to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DARLINGTON, SC The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was celebrated across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee on Monday during the annual holiday that pays tribute to his life and work during the civil rights movement. "History is being made here in Darlington County today," said executive director Wilhelmina P. Johnson.

