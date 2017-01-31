Fire damages four units at Brockington Heights Apartments
DARLINGTON, SC A fire damaged a total of four units at Brockington Heights Apartments in Darlington Monday night, according to Chief Pat Cavanaugh with Darlington Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched at the multi-family building at approximately 10:30 p.m. and finished up at the scene around 1:30 a.m. There was heavy damage to two units and smoke damage in two units, which resulted to four damaged units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
