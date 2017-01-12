Fire at Darlington Dollar General being treated as arson
According to Darlington County Sheriff's Lt. Robert Kilgo, deputies were dispatched to the store, located at 904 Lamar Hwy., in Darlington, at 7:25 p.m. Kilgo added there is no indication of injuries.
