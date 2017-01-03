Hicks column: A Charleston spirit for all seasons
CARTA Chairman and City Councilman Mike Seekings speaks with other officials at Charleston Grill on Tuesday, where local businesses announced a $46,000 donation to keep CARTA's Route 20 free for riders for at least six months. The line connects the East Side to the closest grocery store,the Food Lion on King Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Darlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec 15
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec 11
|Jlwcc
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'...
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
|Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|sicklecell supporter
|6
Find what you want!
Search Darlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC