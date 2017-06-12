MotoAmerica: Yoshimura Suzuki's Toni Elias Fastest Through The...
Editorial Note: The official speed trap is located at the start/finish line on the front straightaway at Road America. Motorcycles are still accelerating well past this point and reaching much higher top speeds than are posted here before braking for Turn One.
