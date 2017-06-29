Man with previous child sex conviction pleads not guilty to new child porn charges
A man with a previous child sex offense conviction pleaded not guilty Wednesday to taking inappropriate pictures of a young child he knows and possessing child pornography. Michael B. Hoffer, 59, formerly of Darien, faces 16 counts of child porn possession and one count of child sexual exploitation by filming as a persistent repeater, according to the criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Darien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|Drop in gas price gift for holiday season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|BHM5267
|2
|Racing down the bunny trail (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Elmer the Elk
|1
|Darien - What's going on? (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|Vic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Darien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC