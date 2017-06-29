Man with previous child sex convictio...

Man with previous child sex conviction pleads not guilty to new child porn charges

A man with a previous child sex offense conviction pleaded not guilty Wednesday to taking inappropriate pictures of a young child he knows and possessing child pornography. Michael B. Hoffer, 59, formerly of Darien, faces 16 counts of child porn possession and one count of child sexual exploitation by filming as a persistent repeater, according to the criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

