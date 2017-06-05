Complaint: Janesville man drove into ...

Complaint: Janesville man drove into school parking lot at night while intoxicated

Monday Jun 5 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A Janesville man is charged with sixth-offense OWI after he turned into the Darien Elementary School parking lot one early morning last week, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court. A Walworth County sheriff's deputy reported seeing Andrew M. Hirschfield, 37, of 1215 Friendship Drive, driving at about 1:53 a.m. May 30 on Highway 14 at Sweet Road in the town of Darien, according to the complaint.

