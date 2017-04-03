Results for Delavan-Darien School Boa...

Results for Delavan-Darien School Board race unavailable

The school board had no official candidates on the ballot for the Tuesday election because no one filed election papers, but the board announced four preferred write-in candidates at its March meeting. With two vacancies on the school board, members were unsure whether they could fill the seats.

