All Janesville schools will be closed Friday amid gun threat

All schools in the Janesville School District will be closed Friday and after school activities and sports will be canceled following a robbery at a gun store in Janesville. The School District of Milton in Rock County said if there is no change Thursday night into Friday, schools will be closed Friday.

