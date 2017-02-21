Public record for Feb. 17, 2017

Public record for Feb. 17, 2017

Friday Feb 17

Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on Jan. 27, Binns punched a woman he knows in the face and hid in the woods. - AARON M. MARTINEZ , 25, of W7996 County X, Darien, with second-offense possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, second-offense possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor bail jumping.

