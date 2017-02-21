Man convicted of attempted homicide

A Walworth County jury convicted a Beloit man Wednesday of attempted homicide, attempted sexual assault and armed robbery after a night at a gentlemen's club last March during which he slit a man's throat and later crashed a vehicle he carjacked. The group of seven men and five women deliberated for just under three hours to convict Patrick Salzman, 30, on counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, attempted second-degree sexual assault, armed robbery, armed carjacking and OWI.

