Woman pleads not guilty to theft

Woman pleads not guilty to theft

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 11, 2017 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A Delavan woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a theft charge filed by a special prosecutor after the Walworth County District Attorney's Office repeatedly declined to prosecute the case last year. Heidi A. Kuhnke, of 3284 County O, Delavan, is charged with theft by employee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Darien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TDS Outage again.... Jan 18 lurker 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 3
News Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis... Oct '16 ebqbny 1
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
News Drop in gas price gift for holiday season (Dec '13) Dec '13 BHM5267 2
See all Darien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Darien Forum Now

Darien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Darien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Darien, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,651 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC