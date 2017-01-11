Woman pleads not guilty to theft
A Delavan woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a theft charge filed by a special prosecutor after the Walworth County District Attorney's Office repeatedly declined to prosecute the case last year. Heidi A. Kuhnke, of 3284 County O, Delavan, is charged with theft by employee.
