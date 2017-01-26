Man accused of driving drunk on revoked license
A Delavan man is charged with fifth offense OWI while his driver's license was revoked and with not setting up a required ignition interlock device, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court. Police reported that Neal B. Ottow, 36, of N6585 Anderson Drive, did not come to a complete stop at the intersection of highways 14, 11 and 89 in the town of Darien at about 5:15 a.m. Jan. 7, according to the complaint.
