Larry Huttner, Darien, WI

Larry Huttner, Darien, WI

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Larry Huttner, age 86, of Darien passed away on Monday, November 28, 2016 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. Larry was born at home in East Troy, WI on April 27, 1930 to George and Ila Huttner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Darien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec 9 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 3
News Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis... Oct '16 ebqbny 1
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
TDS Outage again.... Oct '16 limk 1
News Drop in gas price gift for holiday season (Dec '13) Dec '13 BHM5267 2
See all Darien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Darien Forum Now

Darien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Darien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Darien, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,868

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC