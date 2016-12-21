Darien village, town spar on fire, EMS
Darien Village Administrator Rebecca LeMire said Delavan Town Board member Jim Terpstra had his facts wrong at a Tuesday night meeting. Terpstra said the village had made decisions without consulting the town, and the town is owed a chance to contribute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Darien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis...
|Oct '16
|ebqbny
|1
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|TDS Outage again....
|Oct '16
|limk
|1
|Drop in gas price gift for holiday season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|BHM5267
|2
Find what you want!
Search Darien Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC