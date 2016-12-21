Darien town, village eye new commission
After a spat over authority, the town of Darien and village of Darien are considering a new commission to oversee their shared fire and EMS services. Some members of the board felt village President Kurt Zipp's request that EMS Chief Eric Sladek resign was inappropriate without the town board's input.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Darien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis...
|Oct '16
|ebqbny
|1
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|TDS Outage again....
|Oct '16
|limk
|1
|Drop in gas price gift for holiday season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|BHM5267
|2
Find what you want!
Search Darien Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC