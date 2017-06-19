Third man convicted in string of robberies in Danville
Joshua Malik Coleman, 20, was convicted of three counts of robbery, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery by Danville Circuit Court Judge Joseph W. Milam Jr. "He did not actually commit the crimes," Milam said of Coleman, but Coleman was present with Jevon Zackeal Williams and Saheem Roger Waddell in the robberies, and assisted in ... (more)
