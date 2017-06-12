Supervisor Ron Scearce never saw himself in politics
Westover District Supervisor Ron Scearce was elected to the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Denise
|61
|Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Sister of A Real G
|10
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Mar '17
|Tucker
|4
|Job losses (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Clown
|5
|surveillance (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Brad
|13
|me (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Trevor Horner
|12
|Germy Slackin (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Wow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC