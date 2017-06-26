Suit says Duke Energy plan to cap Mayor plant coal-ash pond violates federal regulations
The Roanoke River Basin Association has filed a federal court action alleging Duke Energy Progress' plan to cap the coal-ash pond in place at its Mayo Steam Electric Plant fails to meet federal ash disposal requirements.
