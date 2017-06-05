Official describes opioid addiction in Danville as an 'emergency'
There are more residents dying from drug overdoses than car accidents, according to statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Denise
|61
|Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Sister of A Real G
|10
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Mar '17
|Tucker
|4
|Job losses (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Clown
|5
|surveillance (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Brad
|13
|me (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Trevor Horner
|12
|Germy Slackin (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Wow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC