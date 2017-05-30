Nearby solar array aims to go online ...

Nearby solar array aims to go online by end of 2017

The Kentuck Solar project, Virginia's largest municipal utility solar farm, will begin construction in August in eastern Pittsylvania County, marking the latest renewable energy venture in Southside Virginia. The Kentuck project is a six-megawatt solar array that will be part of the generation mix for Danville Municipal Utility.

