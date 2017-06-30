Hiring, Training and Supporting the Workforce in School and on the Job
Virginia's Rolls-Royce Crosspointe plant shares its strategies for attracting, hiring and supporting its workers, while Danville Community College excels with its integrated machining education model. Duncan Jokisch started as a high school intern at the Rolls-Royce Crosspointe facility and is now a full-time employee in its apprentice program.
