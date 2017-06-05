Food Truck Rodeo brings increase in s...

Food Truck Rodeo brings increase in sales to River District businesses

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

More than 3,000 people attended Danville's Food Truck Rodeo on June 3. Business owners in the River District credited the event with increased traffic and sales in there establishments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Denise 61
News Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11) Mar '17 Sister of A Real G 10
Rev-Arms Danville, VA Mar '17 Tucker 4
Job losses (Apr '16) Mar '17 Clown 5
surveillance (Feb '16) Feb '17 Brad 13
me (Dec '13) Feb '17 Trevor Horner 12
Germy Slackin (Apr '16) Feb '17 Wow 3
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Danville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,681 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC