Final suspect in February 2016 robber...

Final suspect in February 2016 robbery spree sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

James Richard Pavlis, 23, will serve an active sentence of 17 years for robbery, attempted robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of felony convictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
latifah lala Payne (Oct '12) Jun 24 S-Hickey 2
Bob Crouse Jun 23 Birdy12 1
News Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Denise 61
News Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11) Mar '17 Sister of A Real G 10
Rev-Arms Danville, VA Mar '17 Tucker 4
Job losses (Apr '16) Mar '17 Clown 5
surveillance (Feb '16) Feb '17 Brad 13
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Danville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,322 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC