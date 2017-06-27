Danville woman challenging myths surr...

Danville woman challenging myths surrounding grief

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

The program follows the format of a book - "The Grief Recovery Handbook," by John W. James and Russell Friedman - that has been around for about 35 years and translated into more than a dozen languages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
latifah lala Payne (Oct '12) Jun 24 S-Hickey 2
Bob Crouse Jun 23 Birdy12 1
News Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Denise 61
News Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11) Mar '17 Sister of A Real G 10
Rev-Arms Danville, VA Mar '17 Tucker 4
Job losses (Apr '16) Mar '17 Clown 5
surveillance (Feb '16) Feb '17 Brad 13
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Danville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,378 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC