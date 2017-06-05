Authorities continue to investigate homicides in Danville
The Danville Police Department is still investigating the Thursday evening double homicide of Breia Martonia Edmunds, 21, and Damarcus Daron Whitehead, 20. The Roanoke medical examiner's office confirmed the cause of death for both Edmunds and Whitehead was a gunshot wound to the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Denise
|61
|Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Sister of A Real G
|10
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Mar '17
|Tucker
|4
|Job losses (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Clown
|5
|surveillance (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Brad
|13
|me (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Trevor Horner
|12
|Germy Slackin (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Wow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC